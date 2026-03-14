Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 439,526 shares traded.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 15.4%

The company has a market cap of C$45.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

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Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 48.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

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