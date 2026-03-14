Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Rises By 99.3%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,931 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the February 12th total of 8,495 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITDF. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $816,000.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITDF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.87. 12,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2050. ITDF was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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