U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $24.21. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 8,614,090 shares traded.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 82.0%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF
About U.S. Global Jets ETF
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
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