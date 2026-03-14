U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETSGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $24.21. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 8,614,090 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 82.0%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 800,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

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