U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $24.21. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 8,614,090 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33.

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U.S. Global Jets ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 82.0%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 800,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

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The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

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