Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 744 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the February 12th total of 381 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM remained flat at $30.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.26. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

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Grupo Simec Company Profile

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Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

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