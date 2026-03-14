Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,681,289 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 12th total of 11,061,254 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,238,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,238,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 14,810,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,555,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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