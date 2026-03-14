Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13 and traded as high as GBX 13. Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 3,931,302 shares trading hands.

Home Reit Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13. The stock has a market cap of £102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

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Home Reit (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The retailer reported GBX (387) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

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