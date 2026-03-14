CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,233 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 12th total of 108,194 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCTG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CCSC Technology International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CCSC Technology International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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CCSC Technology International Trading Down 4.1%

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,893. CCSC Technology International has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $26.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84.

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CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

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