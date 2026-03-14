Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Grows By 66.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 82,077 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 12th total of 49,328 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 10,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

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CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About CHS

CHS Inc is a diversified global cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Established in 1931 and headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates through a network of locally owned cooperatives, agribusinesses, and operations in energy, grains and foods. As a member-owned organization, CHS focuses on adding value for its owners by providing marketing, distribution and processing services that help rural communities thrive.

The company’s business activities are organized into three primary segments.

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