Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,020 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 12th total of 24,874 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pop Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CPOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.29% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Pop Culture Group Trading Down 1.7%

Pop Culture Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,259. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pop Culture Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pop Culture Group

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) is a U.S.-based entertainment company specializing in the creation, production and operation of pop culture–themed live experiences, theatrical productions and branded events across North America.

The company collaborates with intellectual property owners in publishing, film, television and gaming to secure licensing rights for iconic franchises, which it then adapts into immersive live shows, touring family musicals and interactive exhibitions. Its portfolio encompasses stage adaptations of classic children’s literature, contemporary media franchises and original pop culture properties, delivered via regional tours, on-site activations and virtual extensions.

Beyond live entertainment, Pop Culture Group develops and retails consumer products and merchandise tied to its shows, providing design, marketing and distribution services that leverage its licensing relationships.

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