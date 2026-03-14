Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

Shares of Hypermarcas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007. Hypermarcas has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Get Hypermarcas alerts:

About Hypermarcas

(Get Free Report)

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypermarcas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypermarcas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.