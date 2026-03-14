Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Update

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,054 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 12th total of 28,854 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Raffles Medical Group Price Performance

Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

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About Raffles Medical Group

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Raffles Medical Group is a Singapore-based integrated private healthcare provider offering a comprehensive continuum of medical services. Since its founding in 1976, the company has developed a network of primary care clinics, specialist centres, hospitals and ancillary services designed to meet both routine and complex healthcare needs. Its flagship facility, Raffles Hospital in Singapore, serves as a tertiary care referral centre, while its affiliated Raffles Health Clinics deliver accessible outpatient care across multiple urban locations.

The group’s service portfolio spans general practice, specialist consultations, dental and aesthetic treatments, health screenings and inpatient hospital care.

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