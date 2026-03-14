Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,363 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the February 12th total of 46,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Odyssey Health Trading Up 4.0%

ODYY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 76,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Odyssey Health has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

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About Odyssey Health

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Further Reading

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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