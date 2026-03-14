Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,363 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the February 12th total of 46,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Odyssey Health Trading Up 4.0%
ODYY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 76,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Odyssey Health has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Odyssey Health
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