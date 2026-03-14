Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,744 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 34,689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 18.2%
Tenet Fintech Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Tenet Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
About Tenet Fintech Group
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