Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,744 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 34,689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 18.2%

Tenet Fintech Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Tenet Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

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About Tenet Fintech Group

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Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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