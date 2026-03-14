INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance
Shares of INV VK HI INC2 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. INV VK HI INC2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
About INV VK HI INC2
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