INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. INV VK HI INC2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

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About INV VK HI INC2

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Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

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