Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Greenfire Resources Trading Down 5.8%

Greenfire Resources stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. 417,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. Greenfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenfire Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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