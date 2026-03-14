Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Announces Earnings Results

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of GYRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 138,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.76 and a beta of 1.97. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

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About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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