Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Announces Earnings Results

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.65 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Kyivstar Group’s conference call:

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Kyivstar reported a strong FY2025 performance with total revenue up 26% in USD (30% in UAH) , EBITDA up 26% in USD, net cash from operating activities of $558M and a cash balance of ~$455M, outperforming prior outlook.

, EBITDA up 26% in USD, net cash from operating activities of $558M and a cash balance of ~$455M, outperforming prior outlook. Digital transformation accelerated—digital revenue grew roughly 4.7x–6x (Q4 digital ~$50M), now ~16% of group revenue with >15M digital MAUs and multi-play customers at 7.3M, supporting higher RPU (mobile $3.80; multi?play $5.20).

(Q4 digital ~$50M), now ~16% of group revenue with >15M digital MAUs and multi-play customers at 7.3M, supporting higher RPU (mobile $3.80; multi?play $5.20). Strategy execution via M&A expanded the ecosystem—consolidation of Uklon (material EBITDA contributor), acquisitions of Tabletki.ua (immediately accretive; ~6.7x EV/EBITDA, ~8x P/E on trailing accounts), Storm (fixed broadband) and Sunvin (solar) to drive cross-sell, broadband scale and an energy hedge.

2026 guidance is cautious—revenue +8%–11% and EBITDA +5%–8% in USD (assumes 44.5 UAH/USD), and management flagged a near-term headwind from EU “Roam Like at Home” (~UAH1bn negative top?line/EBITDA impact), FX devaluation risk and energy cost uncertainty.

Technology push — almost 5M customers have used Starlink direct?to?cell messaging and Kyivstar plans live data and OTT voice rollouts in 2026 (currently positioned as a humanitarian/retention service with commercialization options under review).

Kyivstar Group Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of KYIV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 2,498,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,280. Kyivstar Group has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KYIV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Kyivstar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyivstar Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyivstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kyivstar Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period.

About Kyivstar Group

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Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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