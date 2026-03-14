Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 675.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTIP stock remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. 8,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.13. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

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Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.

The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.

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