Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 31st

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

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Leidos Stock Up 0.1%

LDOS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 791,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

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Leidos Company Profile

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Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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