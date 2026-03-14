M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 742,113 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 12th total of 519,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.0 days.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock remained flat at $4.12 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About M&G

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M&G plc is a UK-based savings and investment business that was demerged from Prudential plc in October 2020. Tracing its roots back to the founding of Municipal & General Securities Company Limited in 1931, the firm has grown into a diversified provider of investment management and long-term savings and retirement solutions. Headquartered in London, M&G serves both retail and institutional clients through a broad network of distribution channels.

The company’s main activities are split between asset management and savings & insurance.

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