Short Interest in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Expands By 41.8%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,073 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 12th total of 12,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. 26,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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