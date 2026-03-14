iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 577,280 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 12th total of 405,547 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 407,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.