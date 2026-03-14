Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,325 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 12th total of 3,747 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

MHNC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

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Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This is a positive change from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%.

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. As a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings, Ltd., the company provides treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions for primary insurers. Since its founding in 2007, Maiden Holdings North America has developed underwriting capabilities in property catastrophe, casualty, agriculture, surety and mortgage reinsurance, targeting niche segments where disciplined risk selection and tailored coverage can drive value.

The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.

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