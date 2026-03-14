Chinese Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Diageo, Charming Medical, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in China or derive a substantial portion of their revenue there, and they trade on markets such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or as overseas listings/ADRs on U.S. and other exchanges. For investors, Chinese stocks offer exposure to China’s economy but carry specific considerations including different regulatory regimes, potential state influence, currency and geopolitical risks, and varying corporate governance and disclosure standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

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Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

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