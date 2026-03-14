Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 43.5% in February

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,181 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 12th total of 38,452 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rafael currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on Rafael
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael
Rafael Trading Down 10.6%
NYSE:RFL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 166,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.58. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.
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