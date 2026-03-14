Inv Vk Invt Ny (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE VTN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 22,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,560. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

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Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Invt Ny

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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