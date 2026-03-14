TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 11.1% increase from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TWC Enterprises Stock Up 0.6%

TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.27. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$17.07 and a 12-month high of C$25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

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TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.58 million for the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company’s geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

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