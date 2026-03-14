Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

IREN, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets give investors exposure to bitcoin—for example, bitcoin miners, firms that hold bitcoin as a treasury asset, exchanges, or companies providing bitcoin infrastructure and services. These stocks often correlate with bitcoin’s price and carry both normal equity risks and crypto-specific risks like high price volatility and regulatory or custody uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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TeraWulf (WULF)

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Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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