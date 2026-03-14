Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Trading Down 5.8%

Greenfire Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,009. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

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Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 6,363.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Greenfire Resources by 95.8% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 1,613,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenfire Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFR. Wall Street Zen raised Greenfire Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFR

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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