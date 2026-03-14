Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 397,872 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 290,961 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Insider Activity at Smart Sand

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

In related news, Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 744,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,512.20. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,250. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 285,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.27. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $86.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Smart Sand Company Profile

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Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

Further Reading

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