Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Update

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 234 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spark I Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Trading Up 0.4%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Spark I Acquisition by 558.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 834,049 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Spark I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.

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