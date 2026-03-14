SWK Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

SWK Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 65,574 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 12th total of 94,809 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SWK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SWK Price Performance

Shares of SWKH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.30. SWK has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

SWK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance.

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