Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €121.60 and last traded at €123.20. Approximately 37,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €123.60.

Krones Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.16.

About Krones

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molders, bottle washing, filling, inspection, labelling, conveying, product packing, palletizing, treatment, technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material.

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