Tecogen (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN) General Counsel Acquires $23,800.00 in Stock

Tecogen Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Kimball Iv Whiting acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,816.56. This trade represents a 79.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tecogen Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGEN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tecogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

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About Tecogen

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Tecogen Inc is a developer and manufacturer of commercial and industrial distributed energy equipment that uses natural gas-fueled internal combustion engine technology to produce heat and power. The company’s product suite centers on combined heat and power (CHP) systems that recover waste heat from on-site power generation to provide space and water heating and, in some configurations, cooling. Tecogen’s offerings are designed to improve on-site energy efficiency while reducing operating costs and emissions relative to separate purchases of electricity and fuel.

In addition to CHP units, Tecogen provides auxiliary equipment and services that support distributed generation installations, including heat recovery components, controls and monitoring systems, emissions reduction technologies, and aftermarket parts and maintenance.

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