Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $26,282.61 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $26,282.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,188.04. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 467 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $38,994.50.
- On Monday, March 16th, Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $304,368.12.
- On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $16,590.42.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $400,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 380.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: Sprouts beat quarterly EPS estimates, posted mid-single?digit revenue growth year?over?year, and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guidance $1.66–$1.70), which offsets some of the negative optics from insider sales. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor outreach: Sprouts presented at the 38th Annual Roth Conference (management visibility can help clarity on strategy and outlook). Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent (reports show 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio), suggesting a data/reporting issue rather than a clear short?selling catalyst. Monitor for corrected filings.
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership activity is mixed (some funds added positions while others adjusted holdings), which is typical and not an immediate directional signal on its own. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile CEO selling: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares on Mar. 20 (~$269k at the sale price), a visible transaction that is the likely primary negative near?term catalyst for the stock. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive selling: multiple senior executives (COO, CTO, SVP, VP and others) sold modest blocks (~200–530 shares each) around Mar. 20 at ~ $83.97, increasing perceived selling pressure — representative filing: COO sale. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing insider dispositions: Additional insider sales (e.g., Timmi Zalatoris, Dustin Hamilton and others) across March add to the flow and can sustain negative sentiment until buying offsets the supply. Representative reporting: Dustin Hamilton sale. Read More.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
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