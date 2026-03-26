Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $26,282.61 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $26,282.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,188.04. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 467 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $38,994.50.

On Monday, March 16th, Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $304,368.12.

On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $16,590.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $400,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 380.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: Sprouts beat quarterly EPS estimates, posted mid-single?digit revenue growth year?over?year, and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guidance $1.66–$1.70), which offsets some of the negative optics from insider sales. Read More.

Company fundamentals remain supportive: Sprouts beat quarterly EPS estimates, posted mid-single?digit revenue growth year?over?year, and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guidance $1.66–$1.70), which offsets some of the negative optics from insider sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor outreach: Sprouts presented at the 38th Annual Roth Conference (management visibility can help clarity on strategy and outlook). Read More.

Investor outreach: Sprouts presented at the 38th Annual Roth Conference (management visibility can help clarity on strategy and outlook). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent (reports show 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio), suggesting a data/reporting issue rather than a clear short?selling catalyst. Monitor for corrected filings.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent (reports show 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio), suggesting a data/reporting issue rather than a clear short?selling catalyst. Monitor for corrected filings. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership activity is mixed (some funds added positions while others adjusted holdings), which is typical and not an immediate directional signal on its own. Read More.

Institutional ownership activity is mixed (some funds added positions while others adjusted holdings), which is typical and not an immediate directional signal on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High?profile CEO selling: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares on Mar. 20 (~$269k at the sale price), a visible transaction that is the likely primary negative near?term catalyst for the stock. Read More.

High?profile CEO selling: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares on Mar. 20 (~$269k at the sale price), a visible transaction that is the likely primary negative near?term catalyst for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive selling: multiple senior executives (COO, CTO, SVP, VP and others) sold modest blocks (~200–530 shares each) around Mar. 20 at ~ $83.97, increasing perceived selling pressure — representative filing: COO sale. Read More.

Clustered executive selling: multiple senior executives (COO, CTO, SVP, VP and others) sold modest blocks (~200–530 shares each) around Mar. 20 at ~ $83.97, increasing perceived selling pressure — representative filing: COO sale. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing insider dispositions: Additional insider sales (e.g., Timmi Zalatoris, Dustin Hamilton and others) across March add to the flow and can sustain negative sentiment until buying offsets the supply. Representative reporting: Dustin Hamilton sale. Read More.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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