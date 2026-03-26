Insider Selling: Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) CAO Sells $12,868.80 in Stock

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) CAO Brett Hagen sold 1,915 shares of Kalaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $12,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

KLRS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.13. Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

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Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

KLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

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About Kalaris Therapeutics

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Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

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