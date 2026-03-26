Insider Buying: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Director Acquires $14,660.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Duka purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $14,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,990. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BCIC stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCIC. Wall Street Zen raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portman Ridge Finance

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.