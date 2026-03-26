Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $44,504.10 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $44,504.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,828.29. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Nicholas Konat sold 952 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $79,492.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86.

On Friday, March 13th, Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,989.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: Sprouts beat quarterly EPS estimates, posted mid-single?digit revenue growth year?over?year, and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guidance $1.66–$1.70), which offsets some of the negative optics from insider sales. Read More.

Company fundamentals remain supportive: Sprouts beat quarterly EPS estimates, posted mid-single?digit revenue growth year?over?year, and issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guidance $1.66–$1.70), which offsets some of the negative optics from insider sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor outreach: Sprouts presented at the 38th Annual Roth Conference (management visibility can help clarity on strategy and outlook). Read More.

Investor outreach: Sprouts presented at the 38th Annual Roth Conference (management visibility can help clarity on strategy and outlook). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent (reports show 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio), suggesting a data/reporting issue rather than a clear short?selling catalyst. Monitor for corrected filings.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent (reports show 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio), suggesting a data/reporting issue rather than a clear short?selling catalyst. Monitor for corrected filings. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership activity is mixed (some funds added positions while others adjusted holdings), which is typical and not an immediate directional signal on its own. Read More.

Institutional ownership activity is mixed (some funds added positions while others adjusted holdings), which is typical and not an immediate directional signal on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High?profile CEO selling: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares on Mar. 20 (~$269k at the sale price), a visible transaction that is the likely primary negative near?term catalyst for the stock. Read More.

High?profile CEO selling: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares on Mar. 20 (~$269k at the sale price), a visible transaction that is the likely primary negative near?term catalyst for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive selling: multiple senior executives (COO, CTO, SVP, VP and others) sold modest blocks (~200–530 shares each) around Mar. 20 at ~ $83.97, increasing perceived selling pressure — representative filing: COO sale. Read More.

Clustered executive selling: multiple senior executives (COO, CTO, SVP, VP and others) sold modest blocks (~200–530 shares each) around Mar. 20 at ~ $83.97, increasing perceived selling pressure — representative filing: COO sale. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing insider dispositions: Additional insider sales (e.g., Timmi Zalatoris, Dustin Hamilton and others) across March add to the flow and can sustain negative sentiment until buying offsets the supply. Representative reporting: Dustin Hamilton sale. Read More.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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