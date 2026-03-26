Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. TD Cowen downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5%

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $21.26.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is a Calgary-based Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company focuses on exploiting liquids-rich natural gas opportunities in the Deep Basin and Brazeau areas of west central Alberta. Peyto’s integrated business model encompasses land acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production operations, supported by in-house technical, engineering and operations teams.

Since its incorporation in 1998, Peyto has concentrated its activities entirely within Alberta’s prolific Montney, Falher and Notikewin formations.

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