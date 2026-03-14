Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 470,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 265,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viomi Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Viomi Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi’s offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

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