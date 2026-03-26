NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

See Also

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