Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF $FMED

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 31.09% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMED opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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