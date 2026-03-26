Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,225 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Trending Headlines about Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Price Performance

NYSE:FERG opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $271.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.