Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 202,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $735,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $735,000.

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Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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