Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings topped expectations with a large EPS gain and analysts (Stephens) highlighting “momentum across the board,” which lifted the stock’s quality ranking and investor enthusiasm. Casey’s Q3 earnings beat fuels quality rank surge (MSN)

Q3 earnings topped expectations with a large EPS gain and analysts (Stephens) highlighting “momentum across the board,” which lifted the stock’s quality ranking and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market-writeup support: Zacks and other outlets highlight CASY as a long-term holding, reinforcing bullish narratives around growth and margins. Why Casey’s is a Top Stock for the Long-Term (Zacks)

Analyst and market-writeup support: Zacks and other outlets highlight CASY as a long-term holding, reinforcing bullish narratives around growth and margins. Positive Sentiment: Wider coverage (Benzinga) reiterates the earnings-driven momentum and draws additional retail attention, supporting intraday buying pressure. Casey’s Q3 earnings beat fuels quality rank surge (Benzinga)

Wider coverage (Benzinga) reiterates the earnings-driven momentum and draws additional retail attention, supporting intraday buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several data entries show short-interest totals of “0 shares” (likely reporting errors or timing issues); these conflicting reports add uncertainty to interpreting short activity in real time.

Several data entries show short-interest totals of “0 shares” (likely reporting errors or timing issues); these conflicting reports add uncertainty to interpreting short activity in real time. Negative Sentiment: Reported short interest rose to 945,663 shares as of Mar 13 (up ~37% from Feb 26), representing ~2.6% of shares and a days-to-cover of ~1.7 — an increase that could add selling pressure if negative sentiment deepens, though the days-to-cover remains low.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $714.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $658.44 and a 200 day moving average of $590.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $721.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.20.

View Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.