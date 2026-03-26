Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.71, a PEG ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.31.

More Datadog News

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty.

MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More.

Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.)

Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.) Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today.

Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today. Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More.

QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 32,418 shares (~$4.14M) and director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares (~$2.55M) on Mar 23 (SEC filings). Recent disclosures show a long string of insider sales across executives, which investors often view as a negative signal even if sales are for diversification or planned programs. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $2,547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,870.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $4,141,399.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,581.75. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 492,530 shares of company stock worth $61,476,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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