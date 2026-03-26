NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 12.9% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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