NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 12.9% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s nearly $8B order for EUV lithography gear signals a multi?year buildout of AI infrastructure and confirms demand for the high?bandwidth memory (HBM) that pairs with NVIDIA GPUs — a structural tailwind for NVDA’s addressable market. ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It’s a Prophecy
- Positive Sentiment: SLB expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry?specific AI models for energy — another enterprise deployment that increases near?term GPU demand and diversifies end markets. SLB expands Nvidia partnership to develop AI infrastructure for energy sector
- Positive Sentiment: Product adoption and alliances keep momentum: KeyCare deployed NVIDIA’s Nemotron model in clinical workflows and Adobe/other partners continue integrating NVIDIA tech — proof points for commercial traction beyond hyperscalers. KeyCare Deploys NVIDIA Nemotron Adobe–NVIDIA alliance
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/market context: Cantor Fitzgerald and other bulls, plus a broader tech bounce on easing geopolitical oil risk, support sentiment that AI leaders like NVIDIA will recover on earnings/valuation re?rating. NVIDIA given Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald Today’s Market: Dow jumps
- Neutral Sentiment: Photonics and supply?chain bets (investments in Lumentum/Coherent, TSMC capacity bottlenecks) could raise NVDA’s long?term TAM but may also shift partners and cost dynamics; outcome depends on execution and timelines. 2 Lesser?Known Photonics Firms May Play an Outsized Role in AI
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk rose after DOJ charges tied to alleged diversion of servers and senators asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses to China/Southeast Asia — a direct sales and licensing headwind if restrictions expand. Senators Push to Freeze Nvidia Export Licenses
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers have asked whether CEO Jensen Huang’s prior comments misled regulators about chip diversion — political scrutiny could lead to tighter licensing or reputational risk. US lawmakers ask whether Nvidia CEO’s smuggling remarks misled regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (director Mark A. Stevens sold ~221k shares) and competitive claims (e.g., Huawei’s Atlas 350 performance assertions) add short?term uncertainty that can cap rallies until clarity on regulation and supply is reached. Director Mark A. Stevens sold shares Huawei Atlas 350 claims
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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