Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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