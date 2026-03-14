Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Raised by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,109,000 after buying an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $249.32 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.23% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal?weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark?downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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