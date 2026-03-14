Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.04. 230,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,892% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

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Enerflex Company Profile

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Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enerflex Ltd is a global provider of integrated solutions, equipment and aftermarket services to the energy infrastructure markets for natural gas, oil and power. Its product portfolio includes compression systems, oil and gas treatment facilities, refrigeration and vaporization units, and power generation equipment. The company also offers modular process skids and distributed power solutions that can be configured to meet specific operational requirements.

In addition to equipment supply, Enerflex delivers lifecycle support through parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize asset performance and reliability.

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